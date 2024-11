The 81-year-old Terrence P. Grady was found dead at his home located at 1743 Reading Boulevard, Wyomissing, PA 19610 on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, according to the coroner. Officials say he may have also lived at 1300 Lancaster Avenue, Reading, PA 19607.

Anyone with information about Grady's family is urged to contact the Berks County Coroner's Office at 610-478-3280.

