Steven P. Najarian was arrested after an extensive investigation into unlawful sexual encounters involving a juvenile female, authorities said. Police determined that Najarian groomed the victim before the alleged assaults at the store located at 1665 State Hill Road in Wyomissing.

Wyomissing detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward, according to the release.

"The Wyomissing Police Department urges anyone with relevant information to contact Detective Joseph Klatt at (610) 816-9874," police said. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Wyomissing Police Department Website or Crime Alert Berks at (877) 373-9913.

Najarian has a prior criminal history, including:

Misdemeanor Patronizing Prostitutes: Najarian pleaded guilty on May 29, 2014, before Judge Gary S. Silow. He was sentenced to six months of probation.

Misdemeanor Criminal Attempt - Patronizing Prostitutes: Najarian pleaded guilty again on May 17, 2023, before Judge Patrick T. Barrett. He received a one-year probation sentence.

Current Charges:

Najarian, 52, faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges following his latest arrest, including:

Felony Trafficking in Individuals (two counts)

Felony Rape Forcible Compulsion

Felony Rape Threat Of Forcible Compulsion

Felony Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse (IDSI) Forcible Compulsion

Felony IDSI Threat Forcible Compulsion

Misdemeanor Indecent Assault Forcible Compulsion

Misdemeanor Indecent Assault Threat Forcible Compulsion

Felony Intimidating or Intending To Intimidate A Person to Refrain From Reporting**

Felony Obstructing Child Abuse Report or Investigation

Felony Corruption Of Minors - Defendant Age 18 or Above

Court Schedule:

Preliminary Arraignment: Dec. 17, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. before Magisterial District Judge Eric J. Taylor.

Preliminary Hearing: Dec. 30, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. before Magisterial District Judge Eric J. Taylor.

The department encouraged parents and guardians to discuss personal safety with children and remain vigilant about reporting any suspicious activity.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.

