Isaac Pierre Orsag, of Wyomissing, has been charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, recklessly endangering another person, and related offenses, District Attorney John T. Adams said in a release.

Court documents reveal Orsag had alcohol, THC, fentanyl, and benzodiazepines in his system at the time of the crash. His mother later told hospital staff that he regularly drank Four Loko and vaped marijuana. A can of Four Loko, marijuana, and a vape pen were recovered from the vehicle, troopers wrote in the affidavit.

Armani Campos, 17, Killed In High-Speed Crash

The deadly wreck happened just before midnight on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2024, on Route 61 in Tilden Township, as Daily Voice previously reported. Orsag was behind the wheel of a 2009 Toyota Camry traveling southbound when he collided with a Freightliner tractor-trailer making a legal left turn onto the I-78 East ramp.

In the backseat was 17-year-old Armani Campos, of Fleetwood, who was critically injured and later died from blunt force trauma on Friday, Sept. 20, at Reading Hospital.

“Armani gained his wings, and God gained an angel,” wrote family friend Levi Yoder in a GoFundMe campaign launched to support the Campos family. Nearly $5,000 was raised within days.

A second passenger, a 17-year-old from Reading, also suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized. Orsag sustained a traumatic brain injury, required the removal of his spleen, and continues to recover from spinal injuries, police said.

Witnesses: ‘It Just Flew Into The Trailer’

A witness told investigators she was next to the Camry at a red light when it “sped off at a high rate of speed.” She said she never saw brake lights and watched the vehicle “just fly into the side of the trailer.”

Crash reconstruction determined Orsag accelerated to 75.8 mph just seconds before slamming into the truck. At the time of impact, the Camry was traveling 54.7 mph and only began braking 1.8 seconds before the crash.

Toxicology results showed Orsag’s blood alcohol level ranged from 0.112% to 0.133%. He also tested positive for THC, fentanyl, and benzodiazepines.

Orsag told troopers he believed the truck “was going to stop” and claimed he “slammed on the brakes,” but crash analysts found no evidence of evasive action or pre-impact avoidance.

Police concluded the crash would not have occurred if Orsag had been driving the posted 55 mph speed limit. The truck driver, a 37-year-old man from Allentown, was evaluated on scene and released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Wyomissing and receive free news updates.