Wrightsville Bride-To-Be Discovers Stage 4 Cancer While Training For Marathon

Rylie Toomey, of Wrightsville, was just weeks away from saying “I do” when her life changed overnight. Instead of walking down the aisle, she underwent major surgery, completed fertility preservation, and is now preparing for six months of chemotherapy, according to a GoFundMe launched by family friend Amanda Dzengeleski.

“Words we never imagined having to write,” Dzengeleski said on the fundraiser page.

“She was in the middle of training for a marathon and planning the final details of her wedding and honeymoon in Hawaii. She has shifted every plan to focus on healing, and she shouldn’t have to carry this alone.”

Since her diagnosis, Rylie has begun traveling biweekly out of state to a cancer center in New Jersey — a process that comes with major emotional and financial costs.

As of Friday, June 20, the GoFundMe has raised more than $42,000 — more than double its original goal of $20,000. Donations will go toward:

Ongoing medical care not covered by insurance

Fertility treatments and egg storage

Travel and lodging for treatment in New Jersey

Time off work for her partner to support her recovery

“If you’ve ever met Rylie, you know she’s a literal ray of sunshine,” the post reads.

“She’s the kind of person who makes everyone feel like family — always quick to laugh, always there when you need her, and never without a smile. Now it’s our turn to show up for her.”

Click here to view Rylie's campaign.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Wrightsville-Hellam and receive free news updates.