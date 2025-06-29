Major Crash Shuts Down PA Turnpike Near Willow Grove: All Lanes Blocked For Hours

The incident occurred around mile marker 342 on I-276 east between Fort Washington Exit #339 and Willow Grove Exit #343, according to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Authority.

6abc was reporting multiple serious injuries. Daily Voice has reached out to officials for details.

By 7 a.m., crews had closed the roadway and implemented an emergency detour for trapped drivers, directing them to use PA-309 North, PA-63 East, and PA-611 North before re-entering at Willow Grove. Maintenance personnel were walking through the queue to help drivers and work on a release plan.

By 9 a.m., officials confirmed that the detour had been lifted and the roadway was fully reopened. The exact cause of the crash was not immediately released.

Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to contact local authorities.

