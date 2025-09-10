Carlos Sacanell, 59, Willow Grove, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone to one count of securities fraud and one count of making a false statement to federal agents, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Prosecutors said Sacanell obtained material nonpublic information from his domestic partner, an Oak Street Health executive, about CVS Health Corporation’s plan to acquire the company. Both CVS and Oak Street Health were publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange at the time.

Investigators determined Sacanell used the inside information to trade stock and options in Oak Street Health ahead of the deal’s public announcement on Feb. 8, 2023. His trading netted him more than \$617,000 in profits, authorities said.

When interviewed by the FBI in April 2024, Sacanell denied receiving insider information, falsely telling agents he did not know about the deal before it was made public, according to court filings.

The FBI investigated the case, which is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Francis A. Weber. The Securities and Exchange Commission has also filed charges against Sacanell in a parallel matter.

