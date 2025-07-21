Woman Found Injured, Whitehall Man Caught With Zipper Down After Bar Ride: DA

Erik Contes, 42, of Whitehall Township, is charged with:

Felony Rape.

Felony Kidnapping To Facilitate A Felony.

Felony Sexual Assault.

Misdemeanor Indecent Assault.

His preliminary hearing was held before District Judge Jacob Hammond earlier in the day, and all charges were held for court. Contes is currently free after posting $100,000 bail.

The incident occurred just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2024, when a South Whitehall Township police officer spotted a car parked in the grass near Wehr Mill and Old Sentry roads — a quiet residential area with little traffic.

Contes allegedly told the officer that the woman in his car had been vomiting and that he had pulled over to help. He said they had been at a bar with others, and he was driving her home when she “fell out” of the vehicle.

The woman appeared highly intoxicated and needed medical care, police said. A paramedic on scene noted that Contes’ zipper was down — a detail later confirmed by body camera footage.

A witness told investigators the woman’s home was not in the direction Contes was driving. Police said the vehicle was found more than seven miles from the bar and over four miles from her residence.

At the hospital, the woman had abrasions and grass and dirt inside her clothing. She was unable to remember what had happened, officials said.

Investigators determined she had been sexually assaulted. Contes’ DNA matched a profile obtained during the forensic exam, according to the DA's office.

As in all criminal cases, Contes is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

