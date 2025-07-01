Fair 76°

Whitehall Driver Killed After Crashing Into Tree Stump Near State Game Lands: Coroner

A Lehigh County man died after his car ran off the road and crashed into a tree stump Monday morning, June 30, near the State Game Land shooting range in Carbon County, officials said.

Nesquehoning Police Department 

Photo Credit: Nesquehoning Police Department Facebook photo
Cecilia Levine
Rajnesh Prasad, 64, of Whitehall Township, was pronounced dead at 4:17 p.m. at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Bethlehem, according to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio.

Buglio said the crash happened around 10:55 a.m. along SR 93 in Nesquehoning. Prasad was the driver of the vehicle when it “left the roadway and struck a tree stump”.

The cause of death was “Blunt Force Injuries due to Motor Vehicle Collision.” The manner of death was ruled “Accident,” Buglio said.

Nesquehoning Police Department is investigating alongside the coroner’s office.

