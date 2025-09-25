TikTok Car Challenges Leave Teen Dead, Woman With Permanent Brain Damage In Pennsylvania, DA

The charges stem from two separate incidents earlier this year in Bethlehem Township, according to Baratta.

In the first case, prosecutors said a 17-year-old boy tied an upside-down folding table to the back of his vehicle with a rope and pulled a friend across the Freedom High School parking lot on Sunday, June 1, 2025. The boy riding the table, identified by community members as David Jacob Nagy, was whipped into another parked vehicle and killed, Baratta said.

The alleged teen driver has been charged in juvenile court with involuntary manslaughter, the district attorney confirmed.

In the second incident, on William Penn Highway in March, a 19-year-old woman allegedly drove with her 20-year-old friend standing on the trunk to “surf.” The passenger was thrown from the car and suffered “catastrophic head injuries that will be permanent in nature,” Baratta said.

The driver was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault by vehicle, careless driving, and allowing persons to hang on a vehicle.

Baratta emphasized that while neither defendant intended to hurt their victims, their “grossly negligent and reckless” actions rose to the level of criminal culpability. He added that both defendants were first-time offenders known to the victims’ families, who sought accountability but not incarceration.

“These challenges can have severe, real-world consequences, creating significant risk to participants and sometimes the bystanders as well,” Baratta said, warning that dangerous social media stunts have the potential to injure others.

Following the tragedy, The Foundation for the Bethlehem Area School District announced the creation of the David Jacob Nagy Memorial Fund to honor him and the lives he touched. Contributions are being accepted through the foundation’s channels. Chick-fil-A Whitehall also posted condolences, saying they were “heartbroken to hear of the passing of David, a beloved member of our local school community.”

David was a junior at Freedom High School who excelled academically as a member of the National Honor Society and the gifted program, according to Connell Funeral Home. He was passionate about education advocacy, even traveling twice to the state capital to speak to lawmakers about school funding. His obituary described him as “bright, kind, and wise beyond his years,” with aspirations to study electrical engineering at Penn State University.

David loved music—especially rock and metal—and recently attended a two-night Metallica concert with his father and friends. He also played guitar, ran a lawn care business with a best friend, and enjoyed modifying his Honda Civic, swimming, biking, and tackling challenges with determination.

He is survived by his parents, Kristof and Heidi Nagy, his sister Elisabeth, and extended family. Services were held on Saturday, June 7, at Connell Funeral Home in Bethlehem. More details are available at Connell Funeral Home’s obituary page.

Authorities said both investigations remain active.

When searching for "table surfing" a safety warning appears on the platform.

Daily Voice has reached out to TikTok for comment on the cases but has not received a response at the time of publication.

