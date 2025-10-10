After a weeklong trial, jurors found Michael Breisch, 67, not guilty of homicide, burglary, robbery, and aggravated assault in the 1989 death of Rose Josephine Hnath, according to District Attorney Gavin P. Holihan and Pennsylvania State Police Capt. Seth J. Kelly, commanding officer of Troop M.

Hnath, who lived alone at 2690 S. 2nd St. along the Lehigh River, was discovered dead on Jan. 21, 1989, after failing to appear at a church service she regularly attended. Family members checking on her found her body inside her ransacked home.

She died from multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma, the Lehigh County Coroner ruled at the time.

Breisch, once of Allentown, was arrested in 2024 after investigators said DNA recovered on a BB gun near the crime scene matched his genetic profile. Prosecutors alleged that link tied him to the killing, while defense attorneys countered that the evidence was not conclusive and that no clear motive was established.

Jurors deliberated for several hours before returning a not-guilty verdict on all counts.

The case was investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police Troop M Criminal Investigation Unit with assistance from the PSP Crime Lab, the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and Coshocton County, Ohio officials. Charges were filed by Cpl. Jared Christman and Trooper Zachary McCornac, along with DA detectives Robert Egan and Joseph Vazquez.

First Assistant District Attorney Eric K. Dowdle prosecuted the case. No further comment was released Friday from either the district attorney’s office or Breisch’s defense team.

