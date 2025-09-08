Matthew Wolfe, 40, of Whitehall, pleaded no contest to Third-Degree Murder and Endangering the Welfare of a Child before Judge James Anthony, resulting in a sentence of 4½ to 9 years in prison followed by two years of probation, according to the DA. He had previously been convicted by a jury in 2017 and sentenced to 20 to 40 years in state prison, the DA said.

The case was reopened after a review of trial testimony from Dr. Debra Esernio-Jenssen conflicted with other medical providers. A third-party analysis, including a forensic pathologist, contradicted her findings. No other cases are currently under review based on similar circumstances, the DA said.

The case stems from Nov. 11–12, 2013, when Wolfe brought his 2-month-old daughter, Quinn, to St. Luke’s Hospital in Whitehall Township after finding her limp and gasping, investigators said. She had hemorrhages, a skull fracture, and multiple rib and leg fractures, and later died on Nov. 18, 2013, at St. Christopher’s Hospital in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death neurotrauma and the manner homicide, authorities said.

Doctors initially believed the injuries occurred between 30 hours and four days before the hospital visit. But in 2015, Jenssen narrowed the injury window to within three hours—a time when Wolfe was alone with Quinn—leading to his arrest and 2017 conviction, the DA said.

Wolfe told police he checked on Quinn on the night of Nov. 11 and later took her to the hospital after she vomited and appeared flaccid. Quinn’s mother, Cristen Sanchez, told investigators the infant acted normally during a 4–5 a.m. feeding on Nov. 12 and before she left for work. A pediatrician exam on Nov. 11 also found no signs of injury, according to the DA.

