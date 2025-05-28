Man Killed By Police After Confrontation With Rifle In South Whitehall: DA

The deadly encounter happened around 1 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of North 38th Street, after a 911 call reported an armed man, authorities said. Responding South Whitehall Township police officers were met by a man carrying what appeared to be a rifle.

Despite repeated commands to drop the weapon, the man continued to approach, according to the DA’s release. Officers deployed less-than-lethal force, but it failed to stop his advance. Officers then fired approximately six rounds, striking the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:03 p.m., the Lehigh County Coroner confirmed.

The man’s name has not been released, but officials noted that his family was present at the scene and informed of the death. The coroner said an autopsy will be performed on Friday, May 30.

Investigators later found a note inside the home. Preliminary findings suggest the man may have been suffering from long-term health issues.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office, the Homicide Task Force, Pennsylvania State Police Forensics Services Unit, and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

