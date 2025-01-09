KidsPeace Facility Under Investigation After Assault, Harassment Allegations: PA State Police

The first incident was reported on Friday, June 28, 2024. A 14-year-old girl from Douglassville alleged that she was harassed with physical contact by another client, according to police. The details of the harassment remain under investigation.

Months later, on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, a separate and more severe allegation emerged. A 13-year-old girl from Kearneysville, West Virginia, informed a staff member that she had been sexually assaulted by another client, police said in a public release. The alleged assault, classified as Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse (IDSI), is believed to have occurred on or around the same date.

The names of the victims and alleged offenders have not been disclosed due to their ages and the nature of the allegations. State police confirmed they are working with KidsPeace staff to gather evidence and conduct interviews.

KidsPeace, a nonprofit organization specializing in mental health care for children and adolescents, has not issued a statement regarding the incidents.

As of Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, no arrests or charges have been made public. The investigations are ongoing, and more information may be released as it becomes available.

