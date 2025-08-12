Jeffrey Morris, 39, pleaded guilty to felony Sexual Abuse of Children – Creating Child Sexual Abuse Material, Rape of a Child, and Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child before Judge James T. Antony.

The abuse happened between 2012 and 2014 at two homes in Lehigh County — one in Washington Township and another in Allentown — when the victim was between 6 and 7 years old.

In November 2023, Morris’ wife discovered an SD memory card containing hundreds of videos and images of him raping and sexually abusing the child. She took the evidence to South Whitehall Police, triggering the investigation.

Morris was arrested on Dec. 1, 2023, and has been in Lehigh County Prison since. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in state prison and must register as a sexual offender for life.

The case was investigated by Lehigh County Detective Gregg M. Dietz and the Officer David M. Petzold Digital Forensics Laboratory, and prosecuted by District Attorney Gavin P. Holihan and Senior Deputy District Attorney Sarah K. Heimbach.

