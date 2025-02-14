Northampton County resident Enci “Aubrey” Wu, of Palmer, was last seen in Lehigh County, at a Wawa convenience store in South Whitehall, on Friday, Jan. 10, her father John Gehrmann said on a GoFundMe campaign.

“We are asking for the support of family, friends, community and survivors to help us rescue Enci Wu,” Gehrmann said. “She has unique circumstances placing her in extreme danger and we are asking for your help. There is a high likelihood she is the victim of trafficking by unknown person(s).”

Gehrmann said “total strangers” have contributed $7,000 to a reward being offered by the Palmer Police Department for any tips leading to Wu’s rescue.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will help the family hire a private investigator and lawyer, and buy advertising space on social media, among other expenses, he said.

“Thank you for caring about Enci Wu and our efforts to safely bring her home!” Those interested in donating can do via GoFundMe.

Wu is 5 feet tall and 145 pounds. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Palmer Township Police at 610-759-2200.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

