Dennis Allen Yenser Jr., 50, of Huntington, was identified as the dealer who supplied the drugs that killed 19-year-old Chase Elliot Frable in North Whitehall Township, according to the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office.

On Aug. 19, 2021, troopers responded to a home on Lil Wolf Drive, where Frable was found dead. The coroner determined he died from methamphetamine and fentanyl toxicity and ruled the death accidental.

Investigators learned that Frable had purchased methamphetamine and two other pills from Yenser the night before in the parking lot of the Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem. A baggie of methamphetamine and a pill with fentanyl residue were recovered from his possession.

Yenser absconded from Pennsylvania State Parole several times and was a fugitive before members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested him in Center Valley on April 21, 2023.

Frable, of Slatington, was a former Blue Mountain Resort employee who loved the outdoors, according to his obituary published by Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. The 19-year-old enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing baseball. He was remembered by his parents, siblings, and extended family as a young man with strong ties to his community and passions that kept him active and close to nature.

On Tuesday, Sept. 2, Yenser pleaded guilty to felony drug delivery resulting in death before Judge Robert L. Steinberg. He was sentenced to seven to 14 years in state prison after waiving a pre-sentence investigation. The remaining charges were withdrawn, prosecutors said.

The case was investigated by Pennsylvania State Police Cpl. Chad Burry and prosecuted by Senior Deputy District Attorney Ramma R. Mineo and Chief Deputy District Attorney Kevin McCloskey.

