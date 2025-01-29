Brenda Rodriguez, 51, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 28, and is being held in Lehigh County Jail without bail.

Rodriguez is charged with Criminal Solicitation – Criminal Homicide, Conspiracy – Aggravated Assault, and Aggravated Assault, all felonies of the first degree, according to the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, in Lehigh County Central Court.

Hector Garcia Gomez, 46, was gunned down around 6:03 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in the parking lot of Loco Hot Deals at 1155 MacArthur Road. He was shot multiple times in the abdomen and later died from his injuries. His death was ruled a homicide by the Lehigh County Coroner, authorities said.

Surveillance footage captured Garcia Gomez entering the store while Rodriguez stayed inside their car, appearing to be on her phone. Investigators later determined she was relaying his location to his ex-girlfriend, Liz Marie Pacheco, who then passed the information to Christian Martinez-Ramos.

Minutes later, Martinez-Ramos allegedly drove into the parking lot and stopped behind Garcia Gomez’s vehicle. As Garcia Gomez tried to get inside his car, shots were fired from the suspect vehicle.

After the shooting, Rodriguez remained in the car for more than 22 seconds before getting out, adjusting her clothing and hair, gathering several items, and slowly walking into the store, authorities said.

Both Pacheco and Martinez-Ramos were previously charged in connection with the homicide.

Christian Martinez-Ramos, 35, of Allentown, was charged earlier with Criminal Homicide and Aggravated Assault – Knowingly or Recklessly Extreme Indifference, both felonies of the first degree. He also faces misdemeanor charges of Possess Instruments of Crime/Weapon, Criminal Mischief – Tampering with Property, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person, officials said.

Surveillance footage showed Garcia Gomez arriving at the store with Rodriguez, who remained in their vehicle. Investigators say she was in contact with Pacheco, who then relayed Garcia Gomez's location to Martinez-Ramos.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene, but a license plate reader identified it as belonging to a different vehicle owned by Martinez-Ramos, investigators said.

Text messages between Martinez-Ramos and an associate included plans to "burn the car and tell the owner it was reported stolen," approximately 30 minutes after the shooting, police said. Martinez-Ramos later admitted to the shooting, stating he used a Glock 19 registered to him, according to the affidavit.

The investigation is ongoing, led by Whitehall Township Police Detective Lindsay Yetter, Lehigh County Homicide Task Force Detectives James Bruchak, Timothy Salgado, and Amaury Almonte. Senior Deputy District Attorney James A. Augustine is prosecuting the case.

Family Fundraiser:

Garcia Gomez’s son, Hector Yaddiel, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help with expenses following his father’s death. In the fundraiser, Yaddiel describes the heartbreak of losing his father, who was known to many as "Saby" or "Garcia the mechanic."

"I know many don’t realize that I am an only child, and now I am left alone because my father’s life was taken," Yaddiel wrote. "Through this platform, I ask for the help of each of you. I hope for your cooperation and will be eternally grateful."

The fundraiser is organized in Palmerton, Pennsylvania, and includes a heartfelt message quoting Romans 12:15: "Rejoice with those who rejoice; mourn with those who mourn."

Those wishing to support the family can donate through the GoFundMe page at Hector M. Garcia GoFundMe.

