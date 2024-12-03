Brenda Broadwater, 49, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a victim under 13 and endangering the welfare of children during a hearing before Judge Robert L. Steinberg. Both charges are felonies, and her plea agreement includes a minimum prison sentence capped at three years. Sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, at 9:30 a.m.

The charges stem from a call to Pennsylvania State Police on Jan. 26, 2024, reporting a child in cardiac arrest at Broadwater's home on the 4100 block of Coplay Creek Road. A man told dispatchers that the child, identified as J.K., had been playing in a stroller and became entangled in a strap.

When troopers arrived, J.K. was unresponsive. CPR was performed at the scene, and she was rushed to Lehigh Valley Health Network – Reilly Children’s Hospital, where she was admitted to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. Medical evaluations revealed mild anoxic brain injuries, ligature marks on her neck, and injuries to her lower lip. The injuries resulted in speech and coordination deficits that require ongoing rehabilitation and therapy.

Investigators determined that Broadwater had pushed a blanket into J.K.’s mouth, improperly restrained her in a stroller, and left her unsupervised. Broadwater was fostering J.K. and two other children at the time.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Sara A. Moyer and Kristi Green prosecuted the case, which was investigated by Trooper Taylor Dietrich.

J.K. survived but faces long-term challenges stemming from her injuries. Broadwater will remain free on bail until her sentencing in February.

