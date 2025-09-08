Michael Siar, 55, of Whitehall, was arrested by the Whitehall Police Department and charged with 22 counts of possession of child pornography and 3 counts of criminal use of a communication facility, according to a release.

The case began on April 23, 2025, when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children submitted 13 cyber tips identifying Siar as a possible offender, investigators said. A search warrant executed at his residence in May uncovered multiple devices containing child sexual abuse material.

Thousands of files were confirmed following a four-month forensic examination led by the United States Secret Service and Whitehall investigators. Federal partners, including the FBI’s Greater Pittsburgh Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, also assisted.

Siar, a custodian with the Baldwin-Whitehall School District, was placed on administrative leave on May 6 — the same day the warrant was executed — and has not had access to school facilities since, officials said. Superintendent Randal Lutz stated the district will move forward with formally separating him from employment.

Police emphasized there is no evidence linking any of the materials to the Baldwin-Whitehall School District or its students.

Court documents show Siar’s preliminary arraignment was held before Judge David J. Barton, who released him on non-monetary bail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Whitehall-Coplay and receive free news updates.