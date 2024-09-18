Brianna Quinn, 21, of Palmerton died in the crash, her family says. Daily Voice has reached out to Pennsylvania State Police for more details about the crash but did not immediately hear back.

A Nashville, Tennessee native, Brianna was born on Jan. 22, 2003, to Christen Beahn and the late Tremayne Quinn, according to an obituary published by Judd-Beville Funeral Home,

On Friday, Sept. 27, her viewing will be at the funeral home located at 1310-1314 West Hamilton Street in Allentown beginning at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral beginning at noon, as stated in her obituary.

In a GoFundMe campaign organized by Carlos Figueiredo of Whitehall, Christen Beahn wrote:

"It is with my greatest sorrow to say that I lost my daughter Brianna Quinn in a tragic car accident. She died at the scene due to multiple blunt forces [...]Brianna was a loving daughter, sister, and mother to my 3-year-old granddaughter who has sickle cell disease."

"During this hardship I face, I am asking for any donations to help my family pay for her funeral and any extra funds will help contribute to supporting for my granddaughter on behalf of my daughter."

Any statements from the family can be shared with Daily Voice by emailing jon.craig@dailyvoice.com.

Check back here for possible updates for PSP.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Whitehall-Coplay and receive free news updates.