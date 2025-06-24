Teen Kills Loved One In West York, Police Say

Officers were called to the 1400 block of West Market Street in West York Borough around 1:48 a.m. for a reported disturbance. When they arrived, they found a person dead.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at the scene. Police say he is being charged with criminal homicide.

The victim has not been identified, and the exact circumstances remain under investigation.

West York Borough Police were joined by West Manchester Township Police, York City Police, and the York County Forensic Team. The entire stretch of Route 462 between Adams Street and Highland Avenue was shut down for hours as investigators processed the scene.

By late morning, police confirmed the road had reopened and the public was no longer at risk.

A full update is expected later today.

