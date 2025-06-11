Sean David Lake, 32, of Dover, allegedly made 32 illegal queries through the Commonwealth Law Enforcement Assistance Network (CLEAN) between October 2022 and October 2024 — while working for multiple agencies, including the PA Fish and Boat Commission, Lower Windsor PD, and most recently York County Regional Police, according to an affidavit obtained by Daily Voice.

Investigators say Lake used CLEAN — which connects to the FBI’s National Crime Information Center — to dig up full personal and vehicle registration details on 18 individuals. He had no lawful reason to access any of their records, troopers wrote.

After pulling their information, Lake allegedly direct messaged 15 of them on Facebook around the same time the searches occurred, according to PSP.

He was arraigned Tuesday, June 10, on 32 felony counts of Unlawful Use of a Computer – Access/Interfere/Damage/Destroy, court records show. His preliminary hearing was waived, and he was released on $50,000 unsecured bail.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for Thursday, July 10 at 9 a.m. before Judge Maria M. Cook in York County.

York County Regional Police — where Lake had worked since September 2023 — confirmed the charges and said in a June 10 statement that the department “holds all its employees to the highest standards of ethical, moral, and lawful conduct.” The agency said it would not comment further due to the ongoing prosecution.

Lake, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, previously made headlines in 2023 when he rescued six baby raccoons from a creek in Lower Windsor Township.

But his CLEAN access was revoked in January 2025, after PSP and JNET auditors uncovered suspicious activity and launched a full-scale criminal investigation.

