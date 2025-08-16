The York County Coroner’s Office said a 23-year-old man was pronounced dead at WellSpan York Hospital after being shot on the first block of Highland Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15.

Deputy Coroner Onalee Gilbert responded to the hospital to investigate and certify the death, according to the coroner’s office. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday morning, Aug. 18 at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

West York Borough Police Chief Matt Millsaps identified the victim as O’Shea Copeland. He was pronounced dead at 8:50 p.m.

A second victim in their early 20s was also shot and taken to a hospital. That individual was initially listed in critical condition but has since been stabilized, Millsaps said.

Police confirmed that an altercation outside the Carriage Apartments preceded the shooting. West Market Street, West King Street, and Monroe Street were closed Friday night around 9 p.m. while investigators worked the scene.

Officials believe the victims knew the suspects, who have not yet been identified. No arrests have been made, but police said the shooting was not random and there is no threat to the public.

The York County Coroner’s Office confirmed the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Details about Copeland's life weren't immediately available. His family is invited to share information by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West York-Shiloh and receive free news updates.