Gunfire Erupts Outside Bravo Grocery Store In York County, Suspects Caught After Chase: Police

Gunfire broke out in the parking lot of the Bravo grocery store in York County, sending one person to the hospital and ending with arrests after a brief chase, West York Borough Police announced on Tuesday, June 17.

West York Borough Police Department car with lights on.

 Photo Credit: West York Borough Police Department Facebook
Jillian Pikora
The shooting happened shortly before the release and drew a large police response to the area, authorities said. Officers quickly apprehended the suspects following a pursuit.

“One victim has been transported to the hospital,” the department said. “The shooters/suspects involved [were] apprehended after a brief chase.”

West York police advised that there is no ongoing threat but warned of increased activity in the area.

More details are expected to follow, so check back here for updates.

