Gunfire Erupts Outside Bravo Grocery Store In York County, Suspects Caught After Chase: Police

The shooting happened shortly before the release and drew a large police response to the area, authorities said. Officers quickly apprehended the suspects following a pursuit.

“One victim has been transported to the hospital,” the department said. “The shooters/suspects involved [were] apprehended after a brief chase.”

West York police advised that there is no ongoing threat but warned of increased activity in the area.

More details are expected to follow, so check back here for updates.

