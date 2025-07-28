Solia Chooc-Caal, a 30-year-old White Hispanic woman, is accused of stabbing the man on Clay Creek Road in London Grove Township around 5:12 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, 2025, according to troopers.

The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chooc-Caal ran from the home before police arrived. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants stained with blood, state police said.

A warrant has been issued for her arrest on Attempted Homicide and related offenses.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call PSP Avondale at 610-268-2022

