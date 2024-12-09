Fair 41°

Severed Limb Photos Sent Over Escort Payment: PA State Police

A man was threatened with graphic images of severed limbs after refusing to pay for an escort service he didn't use, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Sunday Dec. 8. 

A Pennsylvania state police vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania state police
Jillian Pikora
The victim told state troopers he had arranged to meet an escort in King of Prussia on Nov. 8, but left the hotel immediately after a different escort arrived, according to PSP Avondale. Days later, on Nov. 11, he began receiving threatening text messages from an unknown individual demanding payment, police said.

The messages included threats of physical harm along with graphic photos of severed limbs, investigators said. The victim reported the threats to the Pennsylvania State Police Avondale station on Nov. 12 at 4:34 p.m., authorities said.

State police are investigating the incident, which occurred in London Grove Township, Chester County.

