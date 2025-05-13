Overcast 64°

Inappropriate Photo Of 11-Year-Old Girl Circulated At School: PA State Police Avondale

An intimate image of an 11-year-old girl was shared among students at a Chester County school, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Monday, May 13.

A Pennsylvania State Police K9 vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/PA State Police @PAStatePolice
Jillian Pikora
Troopers were called to investigate the inappropriate photo at 9:16 a.m. on Monday, May 6, at Avon Grove Charter School in London Grove Township, according to the release.

Multiple students were interviewed after the image began circulating, state police said.

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office has been notified and is working with investigators.

No further details were released, including how the image was obtained or who may be responsible.

