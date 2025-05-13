Inappropriate Photo Of 11-Year-Old Girl Circulated At School: PA State Police Avondale

Troopers were called to investigate the inappropriate photo at 9:16 a.m. on Monday, May 6, at Avon Grove Charter School in London Grove Township, according to the release.

Multiple students were interviewed after the image began circulating, state police said.

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office has been notified and is working with investigators.

No further details were released, including how the image was obtained or who may be responsible.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Grove-Avondale and receive free news updates.