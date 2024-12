The crash happened in the 200 block of Baltimore Pike at 8:18 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, troopers from the Avondale station detailed in a release.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another suffered minor injuries, state police said.

The names of those involved are being withheld until next of kin have been notified, according to the release.

This crash remains under investigation, authorities said.

