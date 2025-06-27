William Mathues, 64, allegedly ambushed the nurse at his then-residence on the first block of Mount Hope Road in East Drumore Township, Pennsylvania, during the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 29, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

“She returned home around 2 a.m. when Mathues attacked her,” prosecutors said following a preliminary hearing. “He strangled me,” the victim testified. “He put his thumb on my throat.”

The victim said she still suffers health issues from the assault, including difficulty swallowing and breathing.

Trooper Kyle Schlitz, the investigating Pennsylvania State Police officer, testified that the nurse was “nervous and scared” and had a “raspy” voice when he arrived at the scene.

Mathues is charged with:

Strangulation.

Simple Assault.

Harassment.

Assistant District Attorney Shane Brackup argued in court that Mathues “put his hands on a woman,” requesting that all charges be bound over to the Court of Common Pleas. Judge William Mankin granted the request on Sunday, June 16.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Chester and receive free news updates.