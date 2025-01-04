Michael Hugh McKean, 34, of West Chester, allegedly threatened the postal worker on the 1400 block of Highland Road on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 3:56 p.m., according to the West Chester Borough Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene following a report of a disturbance and conducted an investigation that led to McKean’s arrest, police said.

McKean has been charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats and misdemeanor simple assault, authorities detailed in the release.

The incident remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Chester and receive free news updates.