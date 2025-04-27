Teen Girl Killed, Passenger Airlifted After Crash In Chester County: PSP

The crash happened along Street Road (Route 926) about half a mile west of Newark Road around 7:19 p.m. on Friday, April 25, troopers from the Avondale station said in a release.

Investigators say a 16-year-old girl from West Grove was driving a 2011 Volvo XC60 westbound at a high rate of speed when she crested a hill, went airborne, and lost control. The SUV skidded counterclockwise and struck a tree with its passenger side.

Both the driver and her passenger, 18-year-old Benjamin Brun of Kennett Square, had to be extricated from the wreckage, troopers said.

The driver was rushed by ambulance to Nemours Children's Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware, but did not survive her injuries.

Brun was transported by ambulance to a nearby landing zone, then airlifted via JeffSTAT2 helicopter to Christiana Hospital in Wilmington, where he remains in critical condition, police said.

Emergency crews from West Grove Fire Company and EMS, Longwood Fire Company and EMS, Avondale Fire Company and EMS, and Southern Chester County EMS-Medic 94 assisted at the scene.

The Pennsylvania State Police Troop J Crash Reconstruction Unit and Forensic Services Unit are handling the investigation.

