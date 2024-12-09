Light Rain 46°

SHARE

Severe Head Trauma Reported In Aggravated Assault Near Chester County Parking Garage

A man sustained severe head trauma during an aggravated assault near the Bicentennial Parking Garage in West Chester early Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, authorities announced.

West Chester police

West Chester police

 Photo Credit: Facebook/West Chester Police Department
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The assault occurred between 1:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. in the 50 block of South High Street, according to the West Chester Borough Police Department.

Officers responding to the scene discovered the victim with severe bodily harm, including head trauma, investigators said.

The victim’s condition was not disclosed.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Officer McMillen at the West Chester Borough Police Department.

to follow Daily Voice West Chester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE