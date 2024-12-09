Severe Head Trauma Reported In Aggravated Assault Near Chester County Parking Garage

The assault occurred between 1:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. in the 50 block of South High Street, according to the West Chester Borough Police Department.

Officers responding to the scene discovered the victim with severe bodily harm, including head trauma, investigators said.

The victim’s condition was not disclosed.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Officer McMillen at the West Chester Borough Police Department.

