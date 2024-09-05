Partly Cloudy 66°

Annette Zuckerman, 54, Goes Missing In Chester County

A 54-year-old endangered woman has gone missing in Chester County, authorities said.

Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
Annette Zuckerman was last seen on at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at her home, according to the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop J, Avondale Station.

She is described as being 5’ 6” tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds.

She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a tie-dye t-shirt, shorts and glasses and carrying a satchel bag.

Anyone with information regarding Zuckerman’s location is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Avondale Station at 610-268-2022. 

