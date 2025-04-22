Sean Crawford, 46, was found guilty of sexually abusing multiple children—starting when one was just 9 years old—and an intimate partner over a five-year span, prosecutors said.

Crawford used brutal tactics to control and isolate his victims, according to investigators. He locked them in a small closet as punishment and told them he would kill them if they ever spoke up about the abuse. He also referred to himself as the “demon in the house,” a phrase later repeated by the judge who presided over his trial.

Over an eight-day trial in May 2024, prosecutors laid out horrifying details: the children were raped, choked, and beaten while in Crawford’s care.

“The Defendant sexually assaulted multiple child victims and physically threatened the victims in order to prevent them from seeking help,” Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe said. “Thanks to the bravery of the victims, he will now serve the rest of his life in prison.”

Crawford was sentenced to 59.5 to 119 years in state prison by Judge Alita A. Rovito on Thursday, April 10.

The case was investigated by Chester County Detective Gerald Davis and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Zachary Yurick and Madeline Good.

Anyone concerned about the safety of a child is urged to call 911 and contact Childline at 1-800-932-0313.

