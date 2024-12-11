Raj Kiran Patel, 22, was arrested after officers were called to a residence on the 100 block of East Gay Street in West Chester Borough at 7:57 p.m. on Dec. 1 for a reported burglary, according to the West Chester Borough Police Department.

When officers arrived, Patel attempted to flee on foot, prompting a chase through the neighborhood, police said. He was quickly apprehended and transported to the West Chester Police Department for processing.

Patel is accused of trying to break into the property while the home was occupied, police detailed in their report.

He was charged with felony burglary – overnight accommodations – person present, felony criminal trespass, felony terroristic threats, misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor evading arrest or detention on foot, and criminal mischief, according to authorities.

Patel is being held pending further court proceedings.

