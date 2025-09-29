Pickup Truck Driver Killed Crashing Into Telephone Pole In Chester County: Fire Officials

The wreck happened in the 4000 block of West Lincoln Highway around 8:34 a.m., firefighters said. Crews arrived to find the pickup wrapped around a telephone pole with the driver heavily trapped inside.

Medics and firefighters assessed the patient but determined the driver had died from their injuries, the department explained. Rescue crews worked for hours to stabilize the vehicle and manage hazards at the scene while Pennsylvania State Police began an investigation.

The driver was freed from the truck at 11:37 a.m. The highway remained closed until just after 2 p.m. when all units cleared.

“The Officers and Members of the Keystone Valley Fire Department wish to send our condolences to the subject’s family,” the department said in a statement

