Patricia Ginter, 56, allegedly submitted a fraudulent application to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) in September 2023, intentionally omitting over $60,000 in household income to qualify for COVID-related eviction relief, according to the Chester County Detectives’ criminal complaint. Ginter’s deception resulted in her receiving $14,617 in federal funds meant for struggling families, investigators said.

The relief funds were distributed by a local West Chester non-profit organization to help Chester County families. To be eligible, applicants’ household income could not exceed a federally designated limit, and proof of income was required.

Ginter was arrested on Sunday and arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Marc Lieberman. She faces charges of Theft by Deception, Tampering with Public Records, and Dealing in Proceeds of Unlawful Activity. She was released on $20,000 unsecured bail, authorities said.

This is not Ginter’s first run-in with the law. She is also facing trial on Feb. 24, 2025, for allegedly defrauding and stealing over $15,000 in social security disability funds from a special needs high school student in May 2023. Both cases are being investigated by Chester County Detectives, and Chester County Assistant District Attorney Peter Johnsen is prosecuting.

Anyone with information relevant to these investigations is urged to contact Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866.

