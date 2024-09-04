On Aug. 25, 2024, at about 2 a.m., West Chester Borough Police responded to the 100 block of West Gay Street, West Chester Borough, for a disturbance.

While West Chester police were arresting two individuals, a third individual, Mavaetangi Vaki, 22 of West Chester, struck an officer.

After a brief struggle, Vaki was taken into custody and transported back to the West Chester Police Department for processing. Once at the station, Vaki struck an officer a second time causing visible injuries, police said.

Vaki was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault.

Vaki posted $25,000 bail, according to court records.

He is due to appear for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 13, records said.

