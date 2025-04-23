Myles McKim-Cozart, 23, of East Nottingham Township, was arrested by Troop J, Avondale Station, following a deep-dive Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation, according to the release.

Troopers allege McKim-Cozart possessed graphic child sexual abuse material and used digital communication tools to commit the crimes.

He was charged with:

Felony Sexual Abuse of Children – Child Sexual Abuse Material.

Felony Criminal Use of a Communication Facility.

McKim-Cozart was committed to Chester County Prison. The case was built in partnership with Chester County Detectives and the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.

