Myles McKim-Cozart Arrested For Child Porn: PA State Police

A Chester County man is behind bars after investigators say they uncovered disturbing child sex abuse material linked to his online activity, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Wednesday, April 23.

An open laptop with a blurred screen, a cellphone, and an overlay of a member of the Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT).

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Pexels; Twitter/PSPTroopNPIO (overlay)
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Myles McKim-Cozart, 23, of East Nottingham Township, was arrested by Troop J, Avondale Station, following a deep-dive Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation, according to the release.

Troopers allege McKim-Cozart possessed graphic child sexual abuse material and used digital communication tools to commit the crimes.

He was charged with:

  • Felony Sexual Abuse of Children – Child Sexual Abuse Material.
  • Felony Criminal Use of a Communication Facility.

McKim-Cozart was committed to Chester County Prison. The case was built in partnership with Chester County Detectives and the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.

