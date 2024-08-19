Missing Endangered Person Reported In Chester County

The West Whiteland Twp. Police Department is searching for Michael Borochowski, described as 5'08", 175 lbs., grey hair, blue eyes, and unknown clothing.

Borochowski's vehicle was last seen in the area of Bowmansville PA on PA Turnpike 276 West, Lancaster County on Sunday, Aug. 18 at approximately 1:30 pm., police said.

Police believe this person may be at special risk of harm or injury, or may be confused.

Anyone with information on Michael Borochowski is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the West Whiteland Twp Police at 610-692-5100.

