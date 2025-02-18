Fair 21°

SHARE

Michelle Zajko, Jack LaSota Arrested For 3 Murders

A bizarre twist has emerged in the murders of a Pennsylvania couple and the killing of a U.S. Border Patrol agent, as two suspects with ties to a cult-like group have been arrested.

Jack Amadeus LaSota (top left), Michelle Jacqueline Zajko (top right), Michelle's parents whom she is accused of killing, Richard and Rita Zajko (bottom)

Jack Amadeus LaSota (top left), Michelle Jacqueline Zajko (top right), Michelle's parents whom she is accused of killing, Richard and Rita Zajko (bottom)

 Photo Credit: Allegany County Sheriff's Office (top); Pennsylvania State Police (botttom)
Richard and Rita Zajko and their Chester Heights home.

Richard and Rita Zajko and their Chester Heights home.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Pennsylvania State Police
Michelle Jacqueline Zajko

Michelle Jacqueline Zajko

Photo Credit: FBI
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Michelle Jacqueline Zajko, 32, of Media, Pennsylvania, and Jack Amadeus LaSota, 34, of Berkeley, California, were arrested in Allegany County, Maryland, according to updated booking records from Sunday, Feb. 16. Both face charges including trespassing, resisting arrest, obstruction, and illegal handgun possession. Daily Voice has reached out to law enforcement for more details about these arrests.

Zajko, the daughter of Richard and Rita Zajko who were murdered in Chester Heights in 2022, supplied the firearms used by cult associate Teresa Youngblut and Felix Bauckholt in the Jan. 20, 2025, killing of Border Patrol Agent David "Chris" Maland, according to the FBI.

Zajko admitted to owning the same model gun used in her parents’ murders, which she purchased in Vermont. Authorities say LaSota, known online as “Ziz,” leads the “Zizians,” a cult allegedly tied to violent crimes across the country.

Both remain in custody as investigations continue. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact PSP Tips at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

to follow Daily Voice West Chester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE