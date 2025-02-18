Michelle Jacqueline Zajko, 32, of Media, Pennsylvania, and Jack Amadeus LaSota, 34, of Berkeley, California, were arrested in Allegany County, Maryland, according to updated booking records from Sunday, Feb. 16. Both face charges including trespassing, resisting arrest, obstruction, and illegal handgun possession. Daily Voice has reached out to law enforcement for more details about these arrests.

Zajko, the daughter of Richard and Rita Zajko who were murdered in Chester Heights in 2022, supplied the firearms used by cult associate Teresa Youngblut and Felix Bauckholt in the Jan. 20, 2025, killing of Border Patrol Agent David "Chris" Maland, according to the FBI.

Zajko admitted to owning the same model gun used in her parents’ murders, which she purchased in Vermont. Authorities say LaSota, known online as “Ziz,” leads the “Zizians,” a cult allegedly tied to violent crimes across the country.

Both remain in custody as investigations continue. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact PSP Tips at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

