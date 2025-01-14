Lucino Ochoa-Mena, 41, began sexually abusing the victim when she was 5 years old and continued until she was 14, evidence presented at trial revealed. In June 2024, he was convicted of 14 criminal offenses, including two counts of rape of a child, following a four-day trial before Judge Patrick Carmody.

“This dangerous predator received a de facto life sentence thanks to the courage of a child and great work by investigators,” said Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe.

During the sentencing hearing last week, Judge Carmody praised the victim for her bravery.

West Chester Police Chief Joshua Lee added, “We are deeply committed to seeking justice and accountability for all of those who live in and visit West Chester. In cases involving child victims, we are particularly mindful of how impactful the process can be.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Zachary Yurick and investigated by the West Chester Police Department with assistance from Chester County Detectives.

Authorities remind the public to report concerns about child safety by calling 911 or Childline at 1-800-932-0313.

