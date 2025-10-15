Leticia Cox, 59, and Mark Cox Sr., 59, of West Chester were charged after investigators said they failed to provide medical care for their child, who was discovered to be severely malnourished and emaciated, according to the DA’s Office.

Leticia, the teen’s mother, was charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, and tampering with evidence. Mark, the father, was charged with endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person, prosecutors said.

The victim, who stood 5’4” and weighed only 74.8 pounds, was brought to a medical office on April 15 for a routine physical, authorities said. Doctors reported he was severely underweight, dehydrated, with sunken eyes and advanced dental decay.

The following day, after urging from police and child protective services, Mark brought the child to Chester County Hospital. He was later transferred to Nemours Children’s Hospital, where doctors certified his condition as a “near fatality,” according to the DA.

The child had medical insurance, but no records showed any visits to doctors or dentists before April 15, accoridng ot investigators. Phone records revealed both parents were aware of his declining health but refused to seek treatment, authorities detailed. The teen was homeschooled and had little to no outside contact with adults, the DA’s Office said.

Chester County District Attorney Christopher L. de Barrena-Sarobe said:

“Unlike many people who struggle to provide for their children, these Defendants had every resource available to them. Instead of seeking medical care, they ignored their legal and moral responsibilities and prolonged this child’s suffering until he was on the brink of death”.

The Chester County Detectives led the investigation with help from West Chester Borough Police. First Assistant District Attorney Erin O’Brien is prosecuting the case.

