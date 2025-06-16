Kevin Joseph Krebs, 31, of Malvern, was spotted walking toward the “No Kings” rally on North High Street around 2 p.m. Saturday, June 14, while concealing a firearm under layers of clothing, according to police.

West Chester Borough Police officers—on foot patrol—were alerted by concerned citizens and stopped Krebs near the intersection of High and Gay Streets. When asked if he was carrying a weapon, Krebs hesitated but eventually admitted he had a loaded Sig Sauer P320 tucked into his waistband beneath his coat and clothing, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Officers say he was also carrying:

Three loaded handgun magazines.

Six loaded assault rifle magazines.

An M9 bayonet knife.

Pepper spray.

A pocket knife.

A ski mask.

Gloves.

Krebs was unable to provide a concealed carry license. A search of records by the Chester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed he had no permit.

He was arrested without incident. No one was injured. You can watch the video of the in the player below.

Krebs was charged with Firearm Not To Be Carried Without a Licenseunder Title 18 § 6106(a)(2), a third-degree felony.

He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Albert Michael Iacocca at 10:48 a.m. Sunday, June 15. Bail was set at $250,000 and later posted by a professional bondsman, court records show.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, July 15 before Judge Marian T. Vito.

Public records also show Krebs previously pleaded guilty to driving an unregistered vehicle and taking or possessing wildlife in separate summary cases in Chester and Delaware counties.

The FBI and Chester County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the response. The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Chester Borough Police at 610-696-2700.

