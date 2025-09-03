Fair 73°

Cavalcante Prison Break Site Sees New Inmate Escape Attempt

An inmate attempted to escape from Chester County Prison on Wednesday, Sept. 3, but was quickly caught, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

Chester County Prison&nbsp;

Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)
Jillian Pikora
The escape attempt happened in the afternoon, according to the statement released by Chester County District Attorney Christopher L. de Barrena-Sarobe.

Prison staff, working alongside security systems, apprehended the inmate before he could get away, the release detailed.

“All inmates are accounted for and there is no threat to the community,” the DA’s office said.

The Chester County Detectives are leading the investigation in cooperation with prison staff. Officials said additional updates will be shared as the case develops.

The prison made national headlines in 2023 when convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante escaped, sparking a two-week manhunt.

