Heavy Rain Partially Floods Rt 100 In Chester County (Developing)

Travelers are advised to exercise caution as flooding impacts the area near mile marker 1.4 on Route 100 southbound in Chester County, according to the West Whiteland Township Police Department.

The flooding, attributed to heavy rainfall, has rendered the right lane impassable. Crews are monitoring the situation and will provide updates as conditions change, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for possible updates.

