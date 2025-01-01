Fog 43°

Heavy Rain Partially Floods Rt 100 In Chester County (Developing)

Heavy rain has caused flooding along Route 100 southbound at mile marker 1.4, blocking the right lane, authorities announced on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 10:05 p.m.

The flooding impacts near mile marker 1.4 on Route 100 southbound.

 Photo Credit: West Whiteland PD
Police lights

 Photo Credit: Branford Fire Department
Jillian Pikora
Travelers are advised to exercise caution as flooding impacts the area near mile marker 1.4 on Route 100 southbound in Chester County, according to the West Whiteland Township Police Department.

The flooding, attributed to heavy rainfall, has rendered the right lane impassable. Crews are monitoring the situation and will provide updates as conditions change, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for possible updates.

