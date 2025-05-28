Gunfire Erupts As Police Serve Mental Health Warrant In West Chester, DA Says Force Justified

The shocking confrontation unfolded at an apartment on the 50th Block of South Church Street in West Chester Borough on Sunday, April 13, 2025, around 2:50 p.m., officials said.

Police knocked and announced themselves while serving a warrant for a mental health commitment. The occupant briefly opened the door, then retreated inside. As one officer tripped and fell into the apartment — quickly retreating — the resident opened fire, the DA’s Office announced in a news release issued Wednesday, May 28.

Gunfire erupted as the two officers fled down a common stairwell. Body camera footage confirmed the occupant fired the first two shots — one during the officer’s retreat, and the second as both ran for safety, according to investigators.

The officer discharged their firearm four times from the second-floor landing in response, officials said.

Ballistic testing and forensic evidence showed multiple shell casings from the occupant’s gun were found inside the bathroom and near the apartment’s front door. Bullet fragments from the suspect’s gun were also found in the hallway — confirming the threat, investigators said.

No serious injuries were reported, and the occupant was arrested minutes later, authorities confirmed.

The Chester County Detectives led the independent investigation. Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including Pennsylvania State Police, Chester County Emergency Response Team, and a dozen local police departments.

