Dylan Novak was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief, West Chester police stated in a release on Monday, Sept. 16.

A West Chester Borough Police officer was flagged down by employees of a business in the 50 block of South High Street on Sept. 7 at 1:45 p.m. Police did not identify the business.

Novak allegedly refused to leave the business, police said, adding they attempted to arrest Novak.

That's when the following happened, as stated in the release:

"Novak refused to comply and physically fought officers as they attempted to arrest him, breaking a window in the property and resulting in two officers sustaining injuries."

Novak was released on $7,500 bail, according to court records.

He is due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 17, records show.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Chester and receive free news updates.