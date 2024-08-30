Overcast 72°

Danilo Cavalcante Pleads Guilty To Escape Charges In PA

A convicted killer who eluded authorities for nearly two weeks last year in Pennsylvania has pleaded guilty to escape charges, according to WGAL News 8.

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
Jon Craig
A nationwide manhunt for Danilo Cavalcante, 35, a native of Brazil, ended on Sept. 13, 2023, with his capture. He was found hiding under foliage within a search perimeter in northern Chester County, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Cavalcante escaped from a Chester County jail while waiting to be transferred to state prison to serve a life sentence for killing his ex-girlfriend.

Cavalcante was convicted of killing Deborah Brandao to stop her from telling police about charges against him in a 2017 murder in Brazil.

He was armed during his escape after stealing a pistol from a Chester County home. He was previously spotted in South Coventry Township, without a shirt, carrying a stolen .22 rifle and flashlight.

Daily Voice has checked with the court for additional information so check back here for possible updates. 

