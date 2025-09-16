Ariel Delgadillo, 43, was arrested after West Chester police were dispatched to the 500 block of West Biddle Street around 4:15 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 13, for a report of an assault with injuries, according to court documents.

Officers found a woman with severe swelling and bruising to her face and head. She reported that Delgadillo, identified by passport and by her directly, had attacked her outside the residence. The affidavit states Delgadillo tackled the victim to the ground, struck her repeatedly until she lost consciousness, then covered her mouth and nose to keep her unconscious.

When she regained consciousness, Delgadillo allegedly attempted to sexually assault her, ripped part of her clothing, and then forced her into unconsciousness again, leaving her outside in the driveway for hours before she eventually woke up and called police.

Doctors at Paoli Hospital determined the victim suffered internal injuries to the skull and abrasions across her body. A sexual assault examination revealed evidence consistent with the woman’s account of the attack.

Investigators determined Delgadillo attacked the victim, resulting in multiple felony and misdemeanor charges. He has been charged with Felony Attempted Homicide, Felony Aggravated Assault, Misdemeanor Simple Assault, Felony Rape by Forcible Compulsion, Felony Rape of an Unconscious Victim, Felony Strangulation, Felony Sexual Assault, and Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person, among other related charges, police detailed in the release.

Delgadillo’s preliminary hearing is pending at District Court 15-1-01, authorities said.

